Dublin garda sent forward for trial for alleged assault

A DUBLIN GARDA has been sent forward for trial, charged over an alleged assault in the city centre almost two years ago.

Appearing before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court, Pearse Street station-based Patrick Moloney had the prosecution’s book of evidence served on him.

The officer did not address the court.

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He is accused of assaulting a named male, causing him harm, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 at Wellington Quay, Dublin 2, on 9 October 2024.

The judge noted that the Director of Public Prosecutions had authorised trial on indictment and she granted an order sending Moloney forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on 29 October next.

The judge administered the standard caution, warning the accused that if he intended to rely on an alibi in his defence, he must notify the prosecution in writing within 14 days.

She also ordered the disclosure of any interview videos to the defence.

Represented by solicitor Liz Hughes, the accused has yet to enter a plea. He was remanded on bail of €200.