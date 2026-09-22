Traitors Ireland just smashed its streaming figures last year, and there’s another season on the way

THE SECOND SERIES of The Traitors Ireland has surpassed the first season’s streaming figures by one million views, even before tonight’s finale aired.

Speaking at a screening of the finale this evening, RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst revealed that the series had already attracted 3.2 million streams on RTÉ Player.

The penultimate episode also drew an average television audience of 653,000 last night, representing a 61% share of people watching television at the time.

Companion programme The Traitors Ireland: Uncloaked attracted an average audience of 273,000, with a 45% share.

Bakhurst praised this year’s contestants for providing viewers with “huge entertainment, tension and drama”, alongside “some serious gameplay from start to finish”.

He also had a special word for host Siobhán McSweeney, who he said continued to bring so much to the series, “from the spectacular outfits to sharp wit, all with a glint in her eye”.

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“We’re very lucky to have her,” he added.

Bakhurst also praised the cast’s appearances on Uncloaked, saying: “It’s been amazing to hear from you afterwards.”

The show will return for a third series, with applications now open for those who fancy trying their hand at the ultimate game of trust and deception.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have the legal right to reside in Ireland and be available for up to four weeks, currently expected to fall in March or April 2027.

They must also submit a one-minute video introducing themselves, explaining why they want to take part and outlining their potential game plan.

Applications are currently due to close on 15 March 2027, although producers say the deadline may change.

Those interested can apply through the official casting website.