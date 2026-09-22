Player ratings: How did you rate the performances of the Traitors finalists ... and Siobhán?

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SO THAT’S IT.
The Traitors Ireland is over for another year.
If you can’t wait until next autumn for more Slane Castle-based action, you can always apply to be a contestant in the 2027 version.
If you’d rather just fill that Traitor-shaped hole in your evening viewing schedule, don’t worry, the BBC celebrity version of the show – featuring the likes of Richard E. Grant, James Blunt and our own Joanne McNally – airs from 1 October.
But, back to the present.
How do you think the four contestants performed in tonight’s finale?
And how did Siobhán McSweeney fare on hosting duties?
Mark them each on a scale of one to 10, then click ‘rate now’ to see how your score compares to the average from other readers.
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