Player ratings: How did you rate the performances of the Traitors finalists ... and Siobhán?

SO THAT’S IT.

The Traitors Ireland is over for another year.

If you can’t wait until next autumn for more Slane Castle-based action, you can always apply to be a contestant in the 2027 version.

If you’d rather just fill that Traitor-shaped hole in your evening viewing schedule, don’t worry, the BBC celebrity version of the show – featuring the likes of Richard E. Grant, James Blunt and our own Joanne McNally – airs from 1 October.

But, back to the present.

How do you think the four contestants performed in tonight’s finale?

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And how did Siobhán McSweeney fare on hosting duties?

Mark them each on a scale of one to 10, then click ‘rate now’ to see how your score compares to the average from other readers.

Anna Votes 6 Your

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Carla Votes 6 Your

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Diego Votes 6 Your

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Pauric O Votes 6 Your

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