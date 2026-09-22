rate the players

Player ratings: How did you rate the performances of the Traitors finalists ... and Siobhán?

Mark them each on a scale of one to 10, then see how your score compares to the average from other readers.
10.56pm, 22 Sep 2026
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SO THAT’S IT.

The Traitors Ireland is over for another year.

If you can’t wait until next autumn for more Slane Castle-based action, you can always apply to be a contestant in the 2027 version.

If you’d rather just fill that Traitor-shaped hole in your evening viewing schedule, don’t worry, the BBC celebrity version of the show – featuring the likes of Richard E. Grant, James Blunt and our own Joanne McNally – airs from 1 October.

But, back to the present.

How do you think the four contestants performed in tonight’s finale?

And how did Siobhán McSweeney fare on hosting duties?

Mark them each on a scale of one to 10, then click ‘rate now’ to see how your score compares to the average from other readers.

Anna

6

Carla

6

Diego

6

Pauric O

6

Siobhán McSweeney

6

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