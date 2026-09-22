Man arrested after four firearms and €131k worth of drugs seized in Limerick

A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested after gardaí seized four firearms and more than €131,500 worth of suspected drugs in Limerick city.

Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by regional and local units, searched a house under warrant today as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

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A picture of the seized drugs and weapons. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

Four firearms and ammunition were recovered, along with suspected cannabis edibles valued at more than €127,000, suspected cocaine worth an estimated €4,500 and a quantity of cash.

The firearms will undergo further technical analysis, while the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination, a garda spokesperson said.

The man was arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in Limerick city.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.