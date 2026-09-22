Man arrested after four firearms and €131k worth of drugs seized in Limerick

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A MAN IN his 60s has been arrested after gardaí seized four firearms and more than €131,500 worth of suspected drugs in Limerick city.
Gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by regional and local units, searched a house under warrant today as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.
Four firearms and ammunition were recovered, along with suspected cannabis edibles valued at more than €127,000, suspected cocaine worth an estimated €4,500 and a quantity of cash.
The firearms will undergo further technical analysis, while the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination, a garda spokesperson said.
The man was arrested and is currently detained at a garda station in Limerick city.
“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.
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