Man who escaped through Limerick courthouse window apprehended following garda manhunt

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LAST UPDATE | 14 mins ago
A MAN WHO escaped from garda custody through a courthouse window in Co Limerick has been apprehended following a manhunt.
The man escaped from Newcastle West District Court earlier today after being escorted by gardaí to a toilet at the courthouse.
It is understood he made his escape through a window, prompting a search involving gardaí on the ground and air support.
The man, who is originally from the O’Malley Park area of Limerick city, had been arrested on Monday night and detained overnight at Bruff Garda Station.
He was brought before Newcastle West District Court this morning in connection with an assault charge relating to an incident in Cappamore, Co Limerick.
The manhunt was stood down this evening after gardaí apprehended the man.
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