Gazan student with Trinity scholarship takes justice minister to High Court over visa denial

A GAZAN STUDENT is applying for judicial review against justice minister Jim O’Callaghan after he was denied a visa to study in Ireland.

Human rights firm Phoenix Law is representing Hafez Al-Rayyes, a 20-year-old who was awarded a fully funded scholarship to study engineering in Trinity College Dublin.

The case came before the High Court in Dublin today.

Phoenix Law said representatives for O’Callaghan opposed an interlocutory application made by the law firm, and the judge combined the hearing into a telescoped hearing, which means judicial review and the substantive hearing can be heard at once on another date.

The firm said O’Callaghan’s legal team have been ordered to file an affidavit by Friday, which Phoenix Law can respond to by Monday.

Advertisement

The case is before the courts again on Tuesday, and a hearing will then be scheduled.

Phoenix Law said the visa refusal is based on Al-Rayyes not being able to provide original documents as part of the visa application “in circumstances where the infrastructure for him to be able to go to a bank for official statements or to a post office to send documents simply does not exist”.

The law firm said O’Callaghan is “well aware of these practical difficulties and has simply ignored them”. It is asking O’Callaghan to reverse his position and grant Al-Rayyes a visa to study in Ireland.

It said the basis of the argument is the minister’s position is “irrational, unreasonable, and fails to react to the necessary urgency of our client’s situation and is discriminatory”.

Speaking to The Journal, a spokesperson for Phoenix Law said more than 100 students have had their visas denied.

Phoenix Law is representing almost 30 students in legal action over the decisions.

The Department of Justice has been contacted for comment.