Musical featuring music and lyrics by Glen Hansard to premiere next year

A NEW MUSICAL based on the film Waking Ned Devine and featuring music and lyrics by the late singer-songwriter Glen Hansard is set to receive its premiere in Belfast next year.

Hansard (56) died in a motorcycle accident in Dublin in July.

The creative team and the producers worked alongside Hansard and his fellow Tony and Oscar-winning creative partner Markéta Irglová to create the new Lyric Theatre production.

Irglová, who co-composed the new musical, said that carrying forward the creative work that she and Hansard began together feels “like both a privilege and a blessing.”

“This is a story full of heart, humour, and humanity. I am excited to bring its next chapter to life through song while celebrating the spirit that has made it so beloved.”

The music is based on the 1990s film of the same name which was written and directed by Kirk Jones. It tells the story of Ned Devine, a resident of an Irish village who has won a fortune on the lottery and of his neighbours who are eager to find ways to share in his newfound wealth.

The team behind the project say that Hansard was a significant part of the early development of Waking Ned Devine, contributing music and lyrics alongside Markéta Irglová as the production took shape.

“His contribution will remain a vital part of the work as it moves towards the stage.

Upon careful consideration, the Lyric Theatre, Waking Ned Devine LLC and the creative team, including Director John Doyle and Markéta Irglová, have collectively agreed to continue with the production, committing to bringing this new musical to the stage in February 2027.”

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Tony winning director John Doyle says that musicals “are a long time in the making.”

“Markéta and Glen built a terrific musical score and David Hein (writer) and I have worked closely to ensure that the story is touching, theatrical and most importantly, fun.

I know Glen was so happy that our show was starting its journey in Belfast, and all I hope for now is that we do him proud.”

The Lyric Theatre is principally supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, National Lottery funding, and Belfast City Council. Tickets will go on sale at the end of this month at www.lyrictheatre.co.uk

Meanwhile, Hansard previously wrote the music and lyrics for the stage adaptation of Once, the musical based on the 2007 film in which he starred alongside Markéta Irglová.

Irglová and Hansard won the Oscar for Best Original song at the 2008 Oscars for their track “Falling slowly.”

The Once Musical transferred to Broadway in 2012 having premiered at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2011.

It received eleven Tony Award nominations in 2012 and won eight including Best Musical, Best Actor and Best Book.

It also won the 2013 Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre album and has since had an international touring production and a West End run at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

The London production won two Laurence Olivier Awards in 2014. Hansard and Irglová were awarded The Autograph Sound Award in Music jointly with arranger Martin Lowe.

The show’s female lead Zrinka Cvitešić received the award for best actress in a musical.