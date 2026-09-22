Are you earning less than €44k and struggling to make ends meet? We want to hear your stories

OVER THE LAST few months the government has been talking up the €1.5 billion tax package that will be announced on budget day in October.

Finance Minister Simon Harris has repeatedly nodded to the “squeezed middle” while discussing this year’s budget – which he said will support people who “get up early every morning and go to work”.

There have been hints that the point at which a person enters the highest tax band will increase by €2,000 to €46,000.

But what about workers earning less than €44,000 who won’t benefit from these tax changes?

The Social Democrat’s spokesperson for Finance, Cian O’Callaghan, told The Journal that: “Indexing tax bands will not put extra money in people’s pockets – it will simply allow some workers to stand still while others are left behind.”

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“People struggling to keep their heads above water on incomes below €44,000 a year also need support,” he said.

O’Callaghan said that as well as indexing tax bands, his party is proposing increasing tax credits and creating targeted energy credits to support people on low and middle incomes.

It’s expected all the opposition parties will unveil their alternative budget plans ahead of budget day on 7 October.

We want to hear from readers who are currently earning less than €44,000:

What is your current salary and do you struggle to make ends meet?

Do you have money available for savings or personal spending after bills?

Do you qualify for any state supports?

What government measures would make a difference to your life?

Does your financial situation impact your day-to-day life and your outlook on the future?

Please get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and telling us about your experience.

Please include your name, age and county, or let us know if you would like to remain anonymous.

Submissions may be used in a future article and may be edited for length or clarity.