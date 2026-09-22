A NEW REPORT from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found most of the recent increases to Ireland’s minimum wage have had no impact on inflation.

The ESRI report found no significant increases in prices following seven out of eight minimum wage increases since 2016. It states that minimum wage employees account for 2.7% of Ireland’s total wage bill.

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Currently, the minimum wage for adults aged 20 and over in Ireland is €14.15 per hour. Younger workers earn an age-based wage, with 18-year-olds earning 80% and 19-year-olds earning 90% of the full adult minimum wage.

In the last decade, there were increases to the minimum wage in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025.

So, today we’re asking: Do you think the minimum wage should be increased?

