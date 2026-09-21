The new setting keeps kids’ music out of your recommendations and Wrapped. Alamy Stock Photo
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A new Spotify setting finally stops your kids’ music taking over your Wrapped and recommendations

The setting was introduced by Spotify last week.
6.45pm, 21 Sep 2026
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PARENTS WHO HAVE found their Spotify Wrapped dominated by nursery rhymes and songs from animated films can now do something about it.

Spotify has introduced a new setting that allows users to exclude kids’ and family music from their listening profile, meaning those songs will no longer influence recommendations or their annual Wrapped results.

So, if your most-played artist has somehow become a singing cartoon princess, there is still hope.

The feature began rolling out globally last week to both Free and Premium users on mobile.

It’s switched on by default, meaning children’s music will continue to influence recommendations unless users opt out.

Turning it off will not stop parents from playing those songs, searching for them or adding them to playlists. Instead, Spotify said the music would no longer shape personalised features such as Discover Weekly and Daily Mix.

Crucially, the change also applies retrospectively. Children’s songs that have already been played will no longer count towards a user’s top songs or artists in Wrapped.

Spotify said the setting was designed for parents who enjoyed playing music for their families but did not necessarily share their children’s tastes.

“Parents don’t always share the same taste as their young children—and playing music for your kids shouldn’t have to affect your own recommendations,” the company said in a statement.

The company said changes to personalised recommendations could take up to 48 hours to appear.

How to switch it off

Users can tap their profile picture in the top-left corner of the Spotify mobile app, open Settings and privacy, and select Content and display.

From there, they can switch off ‘Include kids and family music in taste profile’.

The update builds on Spotify’s existing option to exclude individual tracks and playlists from a listening profile, as well as its managed accounts for younger listeners.

Those accounts allow children aged 13 and under, or the equivalent age in their region, to have their own music libraries and Wrapped experiences.

The new setting comes after Spotify increased its Irish monthly subscription prices last November.

Individual Premium plans rose by €1 to €12.99 a month and family plans increased by €2 to €22.99.

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