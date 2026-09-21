Prehistoric cemetery at Loughcrew 'seriously vandalised' by blunt force and graffiti

THE PREHISTORIC CEMETERY at Loughcrew, Co Meath has been “seriously vandalised” by blunt force and graffiti.

A statement from the Office of Public Works (OPW), the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Monuments Service said “significant damage” has been done to the site.

Loughcrew is one of four main passage tomb cemeteries in the country and is a protected National Monument.

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The statement said stones in one of the passage tombs have been damaged by blunt force and graffiti.

Some of the damaged stones are decorated with megalithic art.

They said this is “a significant case of heritage crime and an offence under the National Monuments Acts”. The site has been inspected by both the OPW and the National Monuments Service.

The incident is under investigation by gardaí, according to the statement.

They are urging the public to respect “our heritage and follow the Code for Caring for our monuments”.