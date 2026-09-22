Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Member of the public looking at the new Nikita Hand book Not The Perfect Victim n Easons Dublin on its first day of being released. Conor McGregor was found to have sexually assaulted Nikita Hand and was ordered to pay around €250,000. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Demonstrators gather in response to the shooting of Wilber Rafael Garces Perez. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY US president Donald Trump has said he is deciding between making a deal with Iran or “driving them into hell with no chance of survival”. He was speaking at the United Nations, where he also said that artificial intelligence should be renamed “superintelligence”.

#LEGAL ACTION Piers Morgan has vowed to press ahead with suing Charles Spencer despite the author apologising over an error in his controversial memoir about his sister Diana, Princess of Wales.

#ICE A Venezuelan national who was shot by a US immigration agent in Texas was jailed with the bullet still inside his body.

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PARTING SHOT

On Friday, Trump announced that he was banning news outlets CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them without specifics of reporting “fiction and lies.”

Yesterday, CNN, MS NOW and Politico announced they are suing Trump.

Trump has since created his own TV channel, Trump TV, which provides 24/7 updates on the White House and the president. There were some teething issues, however, when there was no audio during the ribbon cutting ceremony for his new helipad, as the normal “pool” cameras, manned by the organisations that had been banned, were not there recording.

And Trump’s war with the press has finally met some resistance, writes Marion McKeone.

“After almost a decade of belittling its members and whittling away its First Amendment rights, the White House press corps has finally grown the semblance of a spine with its first unified defiance of the White House authoritarian creep that has long since progressed to a gallop,” McKeone writes.

Read the full column for The Journal here.