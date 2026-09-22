Irish woman killed in Australia could 'brighten your day without even trying', funeral hears

THE FUNERAL MASS of a young mother of three from Kilkenny who was found with fatal injuries at her home in Australia has heard she was “devoted” to her young sons and always made aware that they were deeply loved.

Annmarie O’Reilly, who was originally from St Mary’s Crescent, Hebron Road in the town, was pronounced dead at Ferntree Gully in Melbourne on 21 August. The 30-year-old was found dead by a neighbour.

Patrick Stokes, a 45-year-old native of Waterford, has appeared before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court charged with one count of murder.

Fr Dan Carroll told mourners at St John’s Church in Kilkenny that their “hearts are broken” following the death of a much loved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend.

“We suffer the pain of losing Annmarie at thirty years of age and in a way that none of us can fully understand. Yet when we look around the church today and think of what happened here last evening we see something very powerful. People have travelled all over to be with the O’Reilly family today.

“When we look at the condolence page on Rip.ie we see many messages of support and consolation. That tells us the kind of woman Annmarie was. A life doesn’t have to be long and famous to touch a great number of people.

“Many tributes have been written and spoken about Annmarie, and they keep coming back to the same thing. Her three lovely boys. Her beautiful boys Pat, Ned and Tom.

“Annmarie loved them so much, and she made sure they knew they were cared for and loved.”

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Fr Carroll noted that offertory gifts at the mass had included a bottle of her favourite perfume White Diamond and her Louis Vuitton handbag.

He said Annmarie was “one for the fashion” with the old “splash of perfume” being an essential part of her day.

He stated that kindness was a hallmark of her personality.

“She was always smiling, always nice, genuinely warm…..someone who could brighten your day without even trying. Not everybody leaves a room a little better than they found it. Annmarie did.”

Ann Foley, who was the principal of St John of God NS when Annmarie was a pupil, was among the readers at the mass.

Other offertory gifts included a photograph of Annmarie, a can of Red Bull which was her favourite drink, a copy of the Bible and a crucifix.

Meanwhile, her brother Jimmy previously posted on social media that his “beautiful sister” was the “nicest person you’d meet” and the “best mother to her kids.”

In addition to her children Annmarie is further survived by her parents Ned and Bridget, siblings Noreen, Edward, Paddy Wayne, Arthur Francis, Jimmy, Chantelle and Ellen, her grandmother Ann, aunts and uncles, cousins, extended families and friends.

Burial took place at St Kieran’s cemetery in the town following the conclusion of 10.30am mass.