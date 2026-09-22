Teenage driver killed in crash with lorry in Co Meath

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LAST UPDATE | 12 mins ago
A TEENAGER HAS been killed following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Meath.
The incident took place at Johnsbrook, Fordstown at around 12.30pm today.
The male driver of the car, aged in his late teens, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His body will be removed to the mortuary in Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
The male driver of the lorry received medical attention at the scene.
The N52 road is closed between the junction of the R154 towards Killua to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N52 between Fordstown and Clonmellon between 12pm and 1pm on Tuesday 22 September are asked to make this footage available to the investigating gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
On Monday, a car hit a cyclist on the R341 Ballyconneely Road in Clifden, Co Galway. The man, aged in his 80s, was seriously injured.
The collision happened at approximately 2.40pm.
He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where he remains in a critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are also asking road users who travelled on the R341 between Ballyconneely and Roundstone between 2.15pm and 3pm yesterday and may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
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