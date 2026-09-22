EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump has told a UN gathering he is deciding between making a deal with Iran or “driving them into hell with no chance of survival”.

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2. #SMOKING: Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne will today table a bill that would ban the sale of tobacco or nicotine products to anyone born on or after 2009, thereby creating a “smokefree generation”.

3. #PERINATAL MENTAL HEALTH: A Journal Investigates report has found that pregnant women and new mothers experiencing serious mental health difficulties face lengthy waits, restricted access to specialist services and hours-long journeys for care, with some hospitals no longer accepting referrals six months after birth.

4. #FAI: Labour TD Ged Nash has said the Israeli Football Association is “in no position” to lecture anyone after it accused Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson of “stupidity, ignorance and hypocrisy” over his comments about the upcoming Nations League matches between the two countries.

5. #COURTS: A man accused of attacking Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin has been further remanded in custody for another two weeks pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.