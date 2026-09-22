Man accused of punching Michael Healy-Rae detained without bail for two more weeks

A MAN ACCUSED of attacking Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae in Dublin has been further remanded in custody for another two weeks pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Anthony Foley (51), of Rosary Road, Maryland, Dublin 8, who was denied bail last Friday, appeared before Judge Fiona Brennan at Cloverhill District Court today.

Noting the DPP’s instructions on the case were not yet available, she remanded Foley in continuing custody to appear again on 6 October next.

During last week’s bail hearing, it was alleged the politician was subjected to a politically motivated attack.

Foley allegedly told him: “Ah bucko, you’re in the wrong area, get out of here you fucking snake” before punching him through his open car window.

Foley, who is charged with assault causing harm to Healy-Rae, told gardaí, “It is a 100 per cent not me”, his solicitor had said.

The former minister of state was on his way home from Dáil Éireann, which had just resumed following the summer break.

He was stopped in traffic in his white Skoda, which had “Michael Healy-Rae” signage, on Cork Street in Dublin 8 just after 4pm on 16 September when he was attacked.

It caused a laceration to his upper lip that required seven stitches.

Healy-Rae was subsequently discharged from hospital and requires a further assessment from a dentist regarding possible orthodontic damage.

Unemployed Foley’s charge is contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Advertisement

During Friday’s bail hearing, Garda Paul Nolan from the Kevin Street Serious Crime Unit cited the seriousness of the incident.

Nolan alleged that Michael Healy-Rae was the victim of a violent, unprovoked broad-daylight attack and that he called 999 to report the assault.

The garda said the attacker was a man walking a dog with a distinctive harness.

Nolan believed that was the accused and that he approached and punched the independent TD in the face through the vehicle window. It caused a laceration to his upper lip that required seven stitches.

The garda said that based on CCTV evidence, the accused was allegedly observed walking his dog and shouting before walking over to the vehicle while it was stopped in traffic and punching Healy-Rae.

Gardaí working in the area the following afternoon observed Foley walking a dog.

The garda said the accused had a dog similar to the one seen with the attacker. He was arrested, questioned, and asked about political affiliations, but replied that he did not know why he was being asked that question.

During his interviews, the accused denied hitting the politician, telling gardaí: “That is not me, 100%.”

Foley explained that six or seven people in the area own the same type of distinctive dog as him, and that the mother of his own dog had eight puppies which looked alike.

His solicitor said the distinctive harness was readily available in any pet shop, and he also disputed that his client owned a jacket similar to the one worn by the individual in the footage.

Foley’s solicitor cited the dangers of visual identification evidence and submitted that it was “quite clear” the accused was not the person in the CCTV footage and could not be identified.

Foley maintains “vehement denials”.