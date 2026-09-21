EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEPORTATION Over 40 people were deported to Georgia on Sunday, with the chartered flight costing over €225,000.

Advertisement

2. #BIG TECH Google has been fined more than €400 million by the Data Protection Commission for breaching users’ location data.

3. #RENTERS’ TAX CREDIT The Taoiseach has said that the renters’ tax credit will be increased in this year’s budget.

4. #ISRAEL PALESTINE Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee has criticised the European Union’s response to Israel’s actions in Palestine, making the comments at the United Nations’ headquarters in New York ahead of the annual high-level event.

5. #VISA A Gazan student is applying for judicial review against justice minister Jim O’Callaghan after he was denied a visa to study in Ireland.