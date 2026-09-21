Teen accused of driving stolen car wrong way says he must change, or he'll 'end up in Mountjoy'

A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY drove a stolen car against traffic before going onto the wrong side of the Naas Road for 1.6 km after leading gardaí on a pursuit in Dublin, a court has heard.

The teen, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, appeared at Dublin Children’s Court on Monday, charged with motor theft and two counts of dangerous driving in connection with an incident at the weekend.

In response to garda bail objections he pleaded to be released and promised to obey conditions, telling Judge Shalom Binchy: “I need to improve my life. I’m going to kill myself or I’m going to kill someone else.”

Unrepresented due to the ongoing dispute over legal aid reforms, he confirmed he had spoken to his mother and gardaí and that he understood the objections to bail.

He was allowed extra time to go over the material with his mother before the bail hearing proceeded, and the judge warned him against self-incrimination and instructed him to address only issues relating to bail.

Garda Aaron Webb told the court that the boy made no reply when charged with the three offences.

The teen’s assigned case manager Garda Stephen O’Brien alleged that a Toyota Aqua was stolen in Wexford on 18 September, and that the teenager was arrested in the early hours of Saturday following a traffic pursuit.

The court heard that the divisional drugs unit was carrying out a routine patrol when Garda Aaron Webb and a colleague noticed the silver Toyota, which failed to stop for gardaí.

It continued driving in south Dublin despite the deployment of a stinger device that burst several tyres.

The vehicle broke two sets of red lights, crossed multiple traffic lanes and a Luas track, and drove “contraflow” against traffic at various points and again when it turned onto the wrong side of the Naas Road towards the Red Cow junction for 1.6 km before coming to a halt.

The teen was allegedly the driver and, according to the garda, was caught red-handed and arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Two other youths also fled from the stolen car.

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At the bail hearing, it was said that further serious charges were likely to be brought stemming from the incident. When questioned by the judge, the officer acknowledged that the teenager had no prior convictions for serious matters dealt with at Circuit Court level.

The boy told the court he was about to start a new educational course and wanted to resume playing sports to stay out of trouble.

However, he agreed he had not played sports for the last two years and had not attended the course where he was already granted a place and which started earlier this month.

Gardaí raised concerns regarding his nighttime activities, alleging he would stay at home, receive a text message about a stolen car, and then go out to join others.

In response, the teenager maintained that if he got back into playing sports, he would be too physically tired from training to do that any more.

The court heard he had also failed to attend probation meetings. Asked why the court should believe him now that he would comply with various services and requirements, he told the judge:

“I have to change my ways, or I’m going to end up in Mountjoy in two years. Mountjoy is a lot different to Oberstown”, referring to the adult prison and the State’s main juvenile detention centre.

The judge said it was a serious matter but held that conditions could address the concerns raised by gardaí.

The boy was granted bail and must obey a curfew, stay out of any motor vehicle unless accompanied by a fully insured driver, and remain contactable by phone.

He must engage with a bail supervision programme, start his educational course, and attend the sport training as he promised.

While he claimed he did not have a phone, his mother informed the court that gardaí could contact him through her.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) must give directions on further charges, which will determine whether the case remains in the Children’s Court or is sent to the Circuit Court, where harsher penalties can be imposed.

The teen has yet to enter a plea and was remanded to appear again next week for a compliance check on his terms.