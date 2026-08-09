Eight teenagers and man hospitalised after collision involving car travelling wrong way on M50

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LAST UPDATE | 4 hrs ago
NINE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised after a collision on the M50 involving a car that was headed in the wrong direction.
The serious two-vehicle collision occurred at around 5.30am this morning on the M50 southbound at Junction 12, Firhouse, Dublin 24.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound carriageway of the M50.
The vehicle was driving down the up ramp at Junction 12 when it collided head-on with a car.
A total of eight occupants – all male juveniles – who were in this vehicle were transported to a number of different hospitals for treatment. One of the youths remains in a critical condition.
The male driver of the second car, aged in his 20s, was injured and removed from the scene to hospital. His injuries are described as serious.
The section of the M50 from Junction 12 to Junction 11 southbound remains closed, with local diversions in place.
A garda forensic collision examination is taking place.
Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.
Gardaí are appealing to road users who were travelling on the M50 between Junction 14 and Junction 11 northbound or southbound between 5am and 5.30am this morning, and who may have dashcam footage of the incident or surrounding area, to make this footage available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile, Fiosrú, the office of the police ombudsman, confirmed this evening in a statement that it had received a referral from An Garda Síochána on the morning of Sunday, 9 August.
One of Fiosrú’s on-call team of investigators attended the scene and its independent investigation is ongoing.
Fiosrú said that the referral was made following a road traffic incident proximate to junction 12 Firhouse of the M50.
In line with its statutory remit, Fiosrú’s investigation relates to incidents involving contact with gardaí where a member of the public has died or been seriously injured.
However, it stated that a referral does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing.
Instead, it means that Fiosrú should independently investigate the incident to ascertain whether the act or omission of a garda or gardaí may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person.
As the matter is now under investigation, pursuant to section 208(1)(b) of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024, Fiosrú stated that it cannot make any further comment.
– Additional reporting from Conor Brummell
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