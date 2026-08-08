Government jet leaves Ireland for Dubai as Daniel Kinahan expected to be extradited

A GOVERNMENT JET has left Ireland and is headed towards Dubai, where it is expected that Daniel Kinahan will finally be extradited.

It is expected that the alleged crime boss will be brought to the Special Criminal Court in Dublin to face charges.

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Gardaí and other military personnel will be involved in the operation once he lands in Ireland tomorrow.

The government jet took off from Casement Aerodrome this morning around 10.30am and is currently flying over Germany.

Kinahan, 49, was arrested in Dubai in April on foot of a warrant issued by the Irish courts over alleged serious organised crime offences.

Dubai police said they had arrested an “Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an international organised crime network”.

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Kinahan recently lost an appeal against the extradition.

Ireland and the United Arab Emirates agreed a bilateral extradition treaty in 2024, which came into effect in May of last year.

– Additional reporting from Conor Brummell