Daniel Kinahan.
BreakingExtradition

Government jet leaves Ireland for Dubai as Daniel Kinahan expected to be extradited

Kinahan recently lost an appeal against the extradition.
12.14pm, 8 Aug 2026
16.9k

A GOVERNMENT JET has left Ireland and is headed towards Dubai, where it is expected that Daniel Kinahan will finally be extradited. 

It is expected that the alleged crime boss will be brought to the Special Criminal Court in Dublin to face charges. 

Gardaí and other military personnel will be involved in the operation once he lands in Ireland tomorrow.

The government jet took off from Casement Aerodrome this morning around 10.30am and is currently flying over Germany. 

Kinahan, 49, was arrested in Dubai in April on foot of a warrant issued by the Irish courts over alleged serious organised crime offences.

Dubai police said they had arrested an “Irish fugitive for his alleged role in an international organised crime network”.

Related Reads
Daniel Kinahan set to return to Ireland as he loses last-ditch bid to block extradition
Kinahan crime gang 'lieutenant' Sean McGovern jailed for 24 years
Senior Kinahan member pleads guilty to directing gang behind murder of innocent man

Kinahan recently lost an appeal against the extradition.

Ireland and the United Arab Emirates agreed a bilateral extradition treaty in 2024, which came into effect in May of last year.

– Additional reporting from Conor Brummell

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie