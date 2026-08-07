UK police investigating Ann Widdecombe's death to probe conduct of counter-terror officer

BRITISH COUNTER-TERROR POLICE investigating the death of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe have re-opened an old probe into an attempted burglary last year.

The incident at an address in Greater London was reported in April 2025.

The Metropolitan Police and Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London investigated but no arrests were made and the case was closed pending any new lines of inquiry.

Since it was re-opened, CTP London has identified a line of inquiry “which may have been relevant” but was “not identified and pursued by them at the time”.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating the “conduct” of a CTP London staff member, following an allegation that the employee “failed to identify and pursue a line of inquiry” related to the attempted burglary.

Reform UK spokeswoman Widdecombe was having lunch at her home when Joshua Kerry, 28, from Rotherham, South Yorkshire, allegedly burst into her bungalow, the Old Bailey heard previously.

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Kerry was arrested on suspicion of murder on 11 July, two days after Miss Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her property in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon.

He was also arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism – but he has not been charged with this offence.

Senior national coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said: “As part of the ongoing investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing South East into the murder of Ann Widdecombe, officers have re-opened an investigation into an incident reported to police last year.”

She added: “Given the nature of this matter and the significant public interest in the investigation into Ann Widdecombe’s death, it was of critical importance for us to provide this update.”

CTP London made a “mandatory conduct referral” to the IOPC on Friday.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the IOPC has decided to independently investigate the conduct of a Counter Terrorism Policing London staff member following a referral received earlier today.

“The conduct relates to an allegation the individual failed to identify and pursue a line of enquiry relating to an attempted burglary reported in April 2025.

“Counter Terrorism Policing London has been notified of our decision, and no further information is available at this early stage.”