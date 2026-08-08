Moroccan man (50), arrested in Dún Laoghaire after arriving by boat with no ID, is granted bail

A MOROCCAN MAN with no passport was arrested in Dún Laoghaire shortly after he arrived by boat and a passage through three western European countries, it has been alleged.

The 50-year-old, who had no identity documents, was brought to Dublin District Court under the name Unknown Unknown with a specific date of birth.

In court, he told Judge Peter White that his name was Elane Charkaoui, which gardaí have yet to confirm, and he was admitted to bail.

Garda Natasha McAleese gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

She objected to bail, emphasising that there was no proof of his identity.

Advertisement

Judge Peter White heard the man claimed to have “landed in Ireland yesterday on a boat from London”, having previously been in France and Spain after leaving Morocco.

She stressed that he had no fixed address and no family or ties in the jurisdiction. The court heard the man made no reply when charged under Section 12 of the Immigration Act for failing to produce a valid passport or a valid document to prove his identity at Tesco, Bloomfield Shopping Centre, in Dún Laoghaire, on Friday. It is alleged that on the same date he stole €40 worth of beer at that location.

The man, who has yet to enter a plea, listened to the proceedings with the aid of an Arabic interpreter, giving a name so that the charges could be amended.

He did not have any legal representation due to the ongoing dispute, which has triggered industrial action by solicitors who have withdrawn their services over legal aid reforms.

The garda pointed out that “there is no way of verifying his name”.

Judge White noted the objections but said there was no evidence of bench warrants for failing to appear in court. He held that there were no sufficient grounds to deny bail, which was set at €200 and cashless.

He added that this was subject to conditions. The man must provide a mobile phone number to gardaí, sign on twice a week at a nominated garda station, and is scheduled to appear in court again in September.