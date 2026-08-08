Man (40s) in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Co Fermanagh

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information and witnesses following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh.

A report was received by the PSNI of a collision in the Lisnaskea Road area involving a black Suzuki motorcycle at approximately 9.05pm yesterday evening.

Advertisement

Police officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The rider of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 40s, was taken onward to hospital for treatment to his injuries. He remains in a critical condition at this time.”

“Anyone with information, including dash-cam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1518 07/08/26.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals.