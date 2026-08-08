Quiz

Quiz: How well do you know the life and career of Brenda Fricker?

The Oscar-winning Irish actor’s funeral took place on Thursday.
10.01pm, 8 Aug 2026
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THE FUNERAL OF legendary Irish actor Brenda Fricker took place in Dublin on Thursday.

Fricker, who died in July at the age of 81, was remembered at the service in Dublin’s Liberties as a “true legend” who was full of mischief, a “ferocious” friend and who had lived a life “full to the brim”.

In honour of the first Irish woman to win an Oscar, we thought we’d test your knowledge of her filmography. 

Which county was Brenda Fricker from?
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Dublin
Kerry

Galway
Wexford
In which year did she become the first Irish actress to win an Oscar?
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1986
1988

1990
1992
She starred opposite Richard Harris in Jim Sheridan's film adaptation of The Field. Who wrote the play?
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Samuel Beckett
Brian Friel

Sean O'Casey
John B Keane
Fricker played the mother of Mike Myers' character in which of these films?
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Wayne's World
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Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

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So I Married an Axe Murderer
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Inglorious Basterds
In which long-running BBC medical drama did she have a recurring role?
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Casualty
Doctors

Holby City
Call the Midwife
Fricker played the Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. At the end of the film, what bird figurine does Kevin McCallister give her to signify that they will be friends forever?
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Pigeon
Partridge

Robin
Turtle dove
What did she reportedly claim to have beaten 17 crew members on My Left Foot at?
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Darts
Pool

Poker
Chess
Which other Oscar-winning actress played her partner in the 2011 film Cloudburst?
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Olympia Dukakis
Shirley MacLaine

Helen Mirren
Kathy Bates
Which of these films did Brenda Fricker NOT appear in?
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A Time To Kill
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In the Name of the Father

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Veronica Guerin
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Inside I'm Dancing
In a 2021 interview with Tommy Tiernan, where did Brenda Fricker say her Best Supporting Actress Oscar was?
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On her mantelpiece
In a kitchen cabinet so she would open it and see it every morning

Keeping her bathroom door open
She didn't know
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