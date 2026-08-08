Quiz: How well do you know the life and career of Brenda Fricker?

THE FUNERAL OF legendary Irish actor Brenda Fricker took place in Dublin on Thursday.

Fricker, who died in July at the age of 81, was remembered at the service in Dublin’s Liberties as a “true legend” who was full of mischief, a “ferocious” friend and who had lived a life “full to the brim”.

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In honour of the first Irish woman to win an Oscar, we thought we’d test your knowledge of her filmography.