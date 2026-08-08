Gardaí appeal for witnesses as four people hospitalised in a two-vehicle collision in Kildare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious road traffic accident on the R406 at Barberstown, Straffan, Co. Kildare, this afternoon.

The collision, which involved two cars, occurred at approximately 2.15pm.

Three occupants of one car were taken to hospital. A male and female, both in their late teens, were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The male driver, aged in his 20s, was taken to Connolly Hospital.

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The driver of the second car, a woman in her 50s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

They are appealing to road users who were travelling in the Barberstown area between 2pm and 2.30pm today, and who may have dashcam footage of the incident or surrounding area, to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Earlier today, a woman in her 20s was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital following a three-vehicle collision in Donegal.