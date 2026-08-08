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Donegal

Woman (20s) airlifted to Sligo University Hospital after three-vehicle collision in Donegal

The incident occurred at approximately 2.10pm today.
4.41pm, 8 Aug 2026
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GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a three-vehicle collision in Lissacholly on the N3 Ballyshannon to Belleek Road this afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.10pm today.

A woman in her 20s was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

A man in his 40s, who was travelling in a separate vehicle, was treated at the scene as a precaution.

A woman in her 60s, who was travelling in another vehicle, was also treated at the scene as a precaution.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have dash-cam footage of the incident or events leading up to it to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on (071) 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

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