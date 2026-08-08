evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.01pm, 8 Aug 2026
4.7k

LAST UPDATE | 13 hrs ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

dublin-horseshow-horse-show If the hat fits: Packy Whelan of Galway with Hardrock Hero at the Gallagher Dublin Horse Show at the RDS. Andrew Watchorn Andrew Watchorn

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

river (2) Woman lays flowers and offers prayers at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, a day after shooting at the school in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. Alamy Stock Photo. Alamy Stock Photo.

#AMERICA: The US Senate confirmed Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche as attorney general.

#UK: The Metropolitan Police sacked an officer who took ‘inappropriate’ photo of a dead body

#MIDDLE EAST Iran has made new Strait of Hormuz demands as the UAE says a ship was targeted earlier today.

#SOCCER: Uefa confirmed making ‘departure payment’ to alleged lover of Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

 #MEDITERREAN RIFT: Spain imposed border checks on Italy as the Ceuta migrant showdown worsened.

#THAILAND: The death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in hospital brought the death toll from Thai school shooting to eight.

#JAPAN: A Fijian rugby player with a Japanese professional team died after being taken to hospital with “symptoms consistent with severe heatstroke”.

#ABERLADO DE LA ESPRIELLA: Colombia’s new president has vowed to ‘defeat narco-terrorists’ in fiery first speech as leader.

#ARGENTINA Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi has died aged 68. 

#THE POOR CRAYTUR Satellite images released by Nasa have shown the before and after pictures of SpaceX rocket’s Moon crash.

PARTING SHOT

BOTANICAL BABIES 5843_90753115 Left to Right. Bhooshan Sade and 11month old Sianna Runghen, and Sunjiv Boodhoo and 14mths old daughter Siara Boodhoo, all from Blanchardstown, having fun in the Botanic Gardens. Leon Farrell Leon Farrell

Highs of 25C today meant people were spotted out and about in Dublin, making the most of the warm weather. 

The botanical gardens were a hive of activity, with families and couples alike coming out to enjoy a walk in nature.

Bhooshan Sade with his 11-month-old daughter Sianna Runghen and Sunijiv Boodhoo and his 14-month-old daughter Siara Boodhoo are pictured above, enjoying a fun day out. 

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Recall over Salmonella risk, Iran issues demands for Strait of Hormuz reopening, and Daniel Kinahan set to be extradited to Ireland
41 mins ago
847
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie