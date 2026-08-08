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LAST UPDATE | 13 hrs ago
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#AMERICA: The US Senate confirmed Trump’s former personal lawyer Todd Blanche as attorney general.
#UK: The Metropolitan Police sacked an officer who took ‘inappropriate’ photo of a dead body.
#MIDDLE EAST Iran has made new Strait of Hormuz demands as the UAE says a ship was targeted earlier today.
#SOCCER: Uefa confirmed making ‘departure payment’ to alleged lover of Fifa president Gianni Infantino.
#MEDITERREAN RIFT: Spain imposed border checks on Italy as the Ceuta migrant showdown worsened.
#THAILAND: The death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl in hospital brought the death toll from Thai school shooting to eight.
#JAPAN: A Fijian rugby player with a Japanese professional team died after being taken to hospital with “symptoms consistent with severe heatstroke”.
#ABERLADO DE LA ESPRIELLA: Colombia’s new president has vowed to ‘defeat narco-terrorists’ in fiery first speech as leader.
#ARGENTINA Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi has died aged 68.
#THE POOR CRAYTUR Satellite images released by Nasa have shown the before and after pictures of SpaceX rocket’s Moon crash.
Highs of 25C today meant people were spotted out and about in Dublin, making the most of the warm weather.
The botanical gardens were a hive of activity, with families and couples alike coming out to enjoy a walk in nature.
Bhooshan Sade with his 11-month-old daughter Sianna Runghen and Sunijiv Boodhoo and his 14-month-old daughter Siara Boodhoo are pictured above, enjoying a fun day out.
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