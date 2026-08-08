Two young girls who jumped from third-storey window to escape Galway house fire undergo surgery

TWO YOUNG GIRLS who survived a house fire in Galway on Thursday by jumping from a third-storey window are still in hospital, where they are undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the fall.

Their three younger siblings were rescued by two neighbours, who bravely entered the burning building prior to the arrival of the fire service.

One of the girls was in the high dependency unit at University Hospital Galway (UHG) after undergoing an operation yesterday, while the other is scheduled to undergo surgery this morning.

The fire occurred at a council-owned property in Slí Gheal, Knocknacarra around 6pm on Thursday, sending thick smoke across the surrounding area.

Two foreign nationals who live in the area were the first to respond to the blaze, entering the building and evacuating three children, according to eyewitnesses. However, two of the girls were trapped in a room on the third floor of the building.

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The children in the family range in age from four to 17. It is understood that the two girls who jumped from the top window are teenagers.

They received medical treatment at the scene before being brought to UHG by ambulance. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire was extinguished by the local fire service but reignited shortly after midnight, requiring them to attend the scene again. It is understood that no foul play is suspected at this time.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána confirmed that gardaí and emergency services had responded to reports of a fire at a residential property on Ballymoneen Road, Knocknacarra around 6.30pm on Thursday.

“Two children were brought by ambulance to University Hospital Galway for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.

“The fire was extinguished by the local fire service, who attended the scene again after midnight as the fire re-ignited. The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.”

The spokesman added that enquiries were ongoing.