Law student charged over intercepted Semtex bomb appears in court

A LAW STUDENT charged in relation to a bomb intercepted in a car near the border with the North has appeared in court.

Isobella Perrie Sullivan (25), of Abbeylands Park, Clane, Co Kildare, had previously been granted bail after being charged with possession of explosives.

Perrie Sullivan attended a brief hearing at Monaghan District Court on Friday.

She stood when her case was called. The matter was adjourned until 28 September after a garda officer said the DPP is waiting for updates.

At a previous hearing, her defence solicitor said she had been asked to take a bag to the north and had not been aware what was in it, adding that she had been “manipulated”.

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The car was stopped on the N2 at Aclint, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, in July.

During a search of the vehicle, a bag was discovered in the rear seat that contained an amount of Semtex military grade explosive and a detonator.

In court previously, Perrie Sullivan was granted bail with conditions, including that she not have any contact with anyone in Saoradh or the New IRA.

Also charged in relation to the bomb interception is Simon O’Donovan, an employee at a Dublin museum.

The 44-year-old is charged with possession of an explosive substance at St Laurence’s Road in Chapelizod in the city on Wednesday 22 July.

He has been remanded in custody until 5 October.