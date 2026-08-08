Smoke rises from smouldering remains of wildfire at Dunwich Heath after large heathland blaze on Suffolk coast last week Alamy
Weather Warning

Heat alerts come into force across Britain as UK braces for fifth heatwave of the year

The health alerts run 9am Saturday to 9pm Tuesday and warn that the hot weather is likely to affect the wellbeing of the population.
8.29am, 8 Aug 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 4 hrs ago

HEAT HEALTH ALERTS have come into force across Britain as the fifth heatwave of the year approaches the UK, with parts to see scorching highs of 36C next week.

The yellow heat health alerts became active at 9am on Saturday and will run until 9pm on Tuesday.

They warn the hot weather is likely to affect the wellbeing of the population and put additional pressure on healthcare services.

The UK Met Office said temperatures will climb through the weekend as heatwave conditions return, with a high of 36C expected in parts of East Anglia and south-east England by Thursday.

There have been two record-breaking heatwaves, in May and June, that led to more than 2,800 excess deaths, and two more heatwaves in July that have fuelled drought and wildfires.

download (1) Firefighter damps smouldering remains of wildfire at Dunwich Heath on Suffolk coast. last month Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The highest temperature of the year was 38C recorded at Lingwood in Norfolk on June 28.

There have been 33 days so far this year when temperatures have exceeded 30C somewhere in the UK.

The record of 34 days – set in 1995 – is likely to be broken next week.

Forecasters said the weekend will see a north-south split in the weather with Scotland likely to see spells of heavy rain, while England and Wales will remain largely dry, sunny and increasingly warm.

Temperatures could reach 30C on Saturday, before climbing into the low 30s in southern and south-east England on Sunday.

Highs of up to 30C are possible across parts of England and Wales on Tuesday, increasing to 32C to 34C on Wednesday, with the highest temperatures currently expected on Thursday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued yellow heat health alerts for the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England, Yorkshire and the Humber and London.

Meanwhile, the National Trust is asking people to sign a petition calling on the Government to make tackling climate change a national mission.

It comes after several wildfires have broken out in the UK over recent weeks, with large blazes at Dunwich Heath in Suffolk, Headon Warren on the Isle of Wight, Llanwonno in the Rhondda Valleys, South Wales, and the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland.

Fires are likely to become exceptionally severe on Sunday for almost all of the east and south-east of England, according to the Fire Severity Index. “Exceptional” severity is its highest ranking.

Reservoir storage in England has dropped to 69%, down from 72% a week ago and nearly 12 percentage points below the long-term average for the time of year, the Environment Agency said on Friday.

Storage stood at 85% at the end of June, which was the average for that point in the year, but has fallen steadily in recent weeks.

Last month was the driest July for England and Wales since records began in 1836, according to provisional figures released by the Met Office.

Nineteen counties across England recorded effectively no rainfall – 1mm or less – across the whole of the month, Met Office figures show.

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