GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

The Morning Lead

1. Ireland’s biggest music festivals are demanding 22-25% of food trucks’ takings, in a move vendors say is driving up prices.

Latte levy

2. A coalition of service stations, fast food restaurants, café chains and shops is lobbying hard against the latest government plans for a levy on disposable cups.

Ukraine

3. Russian strikes killed three people including a young child in a district northeast of Ukraine’s capital.

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Budget 2027

4. Income tax cuts, childcare, inheritance tax: Here’s what we know so far about Budget 2027.

Britain heatwave

5. New heat alerts are to come into force as the UK braces for its fifth heatwave of the year, bringing scorching highs of 36C.

Ceuta

6. Spain announced it will introduce temporary border checks on travellers from Italy in response to Rome imposing similar measures after a mass migrant rush into Ceuta.

Ann Widdecombe

7. British counter-terror police investigating the death of former Conservative minister Ann Widdecombe re-opened an old probe into an attempted burglary last year.

White House ballroom

8. An appeals court upheld an order halting work on Donald Trump’s prized White House ballroom, enraging the US leader and setting up another Supreme Court battle over the limits of presidential authority.

Cork city

9. A moped rider was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision with a car in Cork city yesterday evening.