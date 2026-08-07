Moped rider in hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run collision with car in Cork city

A MOPED RIDER was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision with a car in Cork city this evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a grey Škoda estate car left the scene of the collision on the North City Link Road at the junction of Thomas Davis Bridge in Blackpool.

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The collision occurred at around 5.30pm.

The driver of the moped was taken to Cork University Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries, a garda spokesperson said.

Road users who were travelling in the Blackpool area between 4.30pm and 6pm and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on (021) 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.