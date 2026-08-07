Pentagon releases fresh batch of declassified UFO files

THE PENTAGON HAS released the fifth tranche of declassified UFO files, which includes previously unseen documents, videos and renderings of reported UFO sightings.

The US defence department uploaded the first batch of files on 8 May after US President Donald Trump put attention back on the topic in February.

Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) is the official term used by the US government to describe unknown objects found on land, sea and air.

A total of 16 videos related to UAP sightings were released in the latest document drop, as well as several artistic renderings of reports, and documents dating from 1947 to this year.

Included in the documents was a 2024 report from a person on a flight from Massachusetts to Dublin who said they saw white lights near Gander, Canada. The person said they have seen the lights 10 times since this incident and claims many pilots have witnessed similar sightings.

Meanwhile, a 1953 report from the US Naval Photographic Interpretation Center on footage of unidentified objects captured in the US said the objects were not able to be identified “in terms of natural phenomena or commonly known man-made objects”.

The latest drop of documents also features a report from US Special Forces about a sighting of two orbs flying above the Gulf of Oman while live fire training was conducted in 2021.

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A digital rendering of multiple red lights. US Department of Defense US Department of Defense

A 2026 report made to the FBI involved a sighting of red lights moving in a triangular shape in the night sky in a redacted location, while another 2026 report made to the FBI mentions night optical devices observed two “orb-like” lights moving along a mountain ridgeline.

A document from 2025 details a report from a person who said they saw a black UAP shaped like an isosceles triangle with “car-sized” white lights on each of the corners.

A 2023 report mentions a sighting of a triangular-shaped object with a red light on each point in the airspace above Colorado Springs in the US.

The person who spotted the UAP estimated that it was up to five stories in height, and as large as a car park.

Digital rendering of an airborne triangle. Department of Defense. Department of Defense.

The US defence department said it will be releasing new materials on a “rolling basis” as they are discovered and declassified, with tranches posted every few weeks.

“The materials archived here are unresolved cases, meaning the government is unable to make a definitive determination on the nature of the observed phenomena,” it said.

“This can occur for a variety of reasons, including a lack of sufficient data, and the Department of War welcomes the application of private-sector analysis, information and expertise.

“DOW will continue to conduct separate reporting on resolved UAP cases, as mandated by statute.”