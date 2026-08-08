Metropolitan Police sack officer who took ‘inappropriate’ photo of dead body

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE has sacked an officer who took an “inappropriate” photograph of a dead body and attempted to show it to colleagues.

A spokesperson for the Met, which served the Greater London area, said that Police Constable Timothy Robson attended a misconduct hearing where a panel found a number of allegations proven against him.

On 10 September 2025, Robson attended a sudden death and took a photograph on his personal phone.

The Met said that he had “no legitimate policing purpose to do so”.

Robson then showed, or offered to show, the image to several of his colleagues.

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The Met said that in doing so, he was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct, authority, respect and courtesy, and duties and responsibilities.

Superintendent Jai Singh, from the North East Area Command where Robson was based, said that Robson “had acted abhorrently and without any thought for the dignity of the individual and their loved ones”.

He apologised to those “affected by his actions and for any additional distress caused”.

Meanwhile, Singh thanked his colleagues who “came forward to report this behaviour, enabling us to take decisive action against an officer whose conduct fell significantly short of the high standards we expect of all our officers and staff”.

Robson has been dismissed without notice and will also be added to the “College of Policing barred list”.

This prevents him from re-joining the police or working for a number of other policing-related bodies.