'This is so joyful': After welcoming a million visitors, Belfast Fleadh comes to an end today

THE FIRST FLEADH Cheoil na hÉireann to take place in Belfast has brought joy to a city that was once “so dark”, a volunteer has said.

Davy Taylor described a vibrancy with street performances across the city centre, and said some of the older visitors remarked on the difference from the Belfast of former years that experienced a decades-long conflict.

People on Commerical Court in Belfast for the Fleadh Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

He was part of an army of volunteers who gave up hours of their time to help guide more than a million visitors from across the world.

The 1,300 volunteers ranged from teenagers to pensioners dressed in distinctive yellow hats and T-shirts, offering brochures and a welcoming smile to tourists.

Today will see the conclusion of All-Ireland competitions with 5,000 musicians and dancers from 22 countries taking part in 180 categories.

They will end with the Senior Céilí Bands competition at the Belfast Waterfront Hall at 5.30pm. The winning senior Céilí band will take to the Gig Rig for a finale performance.

Street performances across the city centre and Fleadh Fringe events on the outskirts will continue through the final day.

Performers at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The week-long event has also featured bands from the Loyalist and Unionist traditions in Northern Ireland as well as minority ethnic communities.

President Catherine Connolly, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have been among the hundreds of thousands of attendees.

‘Next year will be even bigger’

Meanwhile, next year’s Fleadh will be an “even bigger success” when it returns to Belfast, according to Northern Ireland secretary Chris Bryant.

This morning, Bryant congratulated the Fleadh organisers in a message on the social media network X.

Performers at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 in Belfast Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Many congratulations to everyone involved in the Fleadh’s first showing in Belfast which has defied expectations showcasing an amazingly talented and welcoming city,” he wrote.

“I predict next year will be an even bigger success once those who missed out this year book!”

‘This is so joyful’

Fleadh volunteer Davy Taylor remarked: “The joy of all the street performances and the big stage, it would bring a tear to your eye, all the lovely wee children playing their music and the vibrancy in the city.

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“Some of the older people have been telling me they remember Belfast when it was so dark, and this is so joyful.

“We’ve had a lot of people from the Republic, and a whole cruise ship emptied out yesterday with Australians and Americans. It was lovely to see us showing our culture to people who have come to our country from other cultures.”

Davy Taylor, one of 1,300 volunteers at the Fleadh in Belfast, described the experience as overwhelming PA PA

Mairead Mulligan, from Belfast, was on her fourth shift, and said the experience had surpassed all her expectations, adding she intended to return when the Fleadh comes back to Belfast next year.

“It surpassed all my expectations. I’ve really enjoyed it and the weather has made it as well. We’re lucky we haven’t been rained on.”

Performers at this year's Fleadh in Belfast Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

She added: “Everyone is smiling and very appreciative of everything we’re doing as well.

“We’ve had lots of people from Australia, South Africa and America, and of course locals as well.

“Lots of people came for the Fleadh and others just happened to come upon it, like those from the cruise ships were lucky enough to arrive when the Fleadh was on.

“It’s been a great opportunity, and absolutely I’ll be back next year – I can’t wait.”

Mairead Mulligan, one of 1,300 people who volunteered during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 in Belfast Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kevin McVeigh from Belfast said he loved being part of something so big that could leave a positive legacy for the city.

“I knew there was some expectation that this might exceed (the last Fleadh) in Wexford but I think it has exceeded everyone’s expectations. I don’t think I have ever seen the city centre as busy as this,” he said.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of Irish obviously, but also a lot from England, Scotland, Europeans, and we had a bunch of Argentinian tourists, to who we were asked to explain what the Fleadh was about.

“A lot of people have been taken by surprise at how big it is, and how professional it is, and I’m really impressed at the organisation.

“People have also commented about how accessible Belfast is because we have pedestrianised everything. Hopefully people might talk about keeping that in part in the next few years.”

(left to right) Erin Donnelly, Céilí Donnelly, Beth Masterson, Caragh Donnelly from Ards Comhaltas performing in Donegall Place in Belfast Alamy Alamy

Kieran O’Neill from Belfast said all the reaction from visitors had been very positive, with his fifth shift on Saturday contributing to 20 hours volunteering.

“I have been to many a Fleadh, and I didn’t think it would be as successful. I thought maybe Belfast was too big for it, and too spread out, but it’s been very, very successful.”