Tá 60,000 dalta le díolúintí acu ón nGaeilge anois. An bhfuil orainn an córas a athrú?

(This article is produced by our Gaeltacht team. You can read an English version of this text below)

TÁ BREIS IS 60,000 scoláire in Éirinn anois le díolúintí acu ón nGaeilge.

Tháinig ardú thart ar 6,000 ar an uimhir sin ón bhliain seo caite.

Labhair muid leis an léachtóir emeritus Pádraig Ó Duibhir ón ionad taighde SEALBHÚ in Ollscoil Bhaile Átha Cliath faoin ardú sin.

Dar le hÓ Duibhir, mura dtagann feabhas ar an bhfadhb seo, beidh 20% de dhaltaí in Éirinn díolúine ón nGaeilge faoi 2030.

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Is blúirín é seo den phodchraoladh The Explainer trí Ghaeilge faoin ngaeloideachas, atá ag teacht go luath.

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THERE ARE NOW more than 60,000 students with exemptions from Irish.

That figure has risen by approximately 6,000 since last year.

We spoke to lecturer emeritus Pádraig Ó Duibhir from the SEALBHÚ research centre at Dublin City University about this for an upcoming podcast episode.

He stated that unless the problem improves, 20% of students in Ireland will hold an exemption from Irish by 2030.

This is a short clip from the upcoming episode of the podcast series The Explainer (through Irish) where we discuss Irish-medium education.

Tá tacaíocht á fháil ag Beartas Gaeltachta The Journal ón Scéim Tuairiscithe ar Dhaonlathas Áitiúil