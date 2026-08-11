Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SOUTH AMERICA: The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Colombia rose to 240.
#AL-ASSAD: A Syrian court sentenced former ruler Bashar al-Assad to death after a trial in absentia, convicting him of atrocities committed during the country’s nearly 14-year civil war.
#UKRAINE: Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people overnight and wounded dozens.
#CANCER: Lucy Davis, who played Dawn Tinsley in the UK series The Office, said that she has “incurable” cancer.
#CARTED AWAY: US president Donald Trump was secretly moved from one aircraft to another, concealed in a catering container, upon his departure from Turkey last month due to Iranian threats against him, it has been reported.
Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a male Indian rhino, only the second such animal to be born in Ireland.
The calf was born on 13 July to mother Maya and father Jamil, following a gestation period of over 16 months - and Fota has invited visitors to help name him.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say