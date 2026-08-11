Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

A man cycling past Pigeon House power station at Bull Wall in Clontarf, Dublin. Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

Residents and rescue workers searching through the rubble after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SOUTH AMERICA: The death toll from a powerful earthquake that struck Colombia rose to 240.

#AL-ASSAD: A Syrian court sentenced former ruler Bashar al-Assad to death after a trial in absentia, convicting him of atrocities committed during the country’s nearly 14-year civil war.

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#UKRAINE: Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least nine people overnight and wounded dozens.

#CANCER: Lucy Davis, who played Dawn Tinsley in the UK series The Office, said that she has “incurable” cancer.

#CARTED AWAY: US president Donald Trump was secretly moved from one aircraft to another, concealed in a catering container, upon his departure from Turkey last month due to Iranian threats against him, it has been reported.

PARTING SHOT

Michael O'Sullivan Michael O'Sullivan

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a male Indian rhino, only the second such animal to be born in Ireland.

The calf was born on 13 July to mother Maya and father Jamil, following a gestation period of over 16 months - and Fota has invited visitors to help name him.