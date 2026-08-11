DPP faces strike-out deadline in case of civil servant accused of leaking to foreign power

THE DIRECTOR OF Public Prosecutions (DPP) faces a strike-out deadline to issue directions in two weeks over a Dublin civil servant accused of passing sensitive government information to a hostile foreign power.

Yevgen McKeeffe (46), originally from Ukraine but with Irish citizenship, had been arrested at the departures area in Dublin Airport on 28 May, attempting to leave the country carrying €5,650 and a one-way ticket.

Following an investigation by the Garda Special Detective Unit (SDU), McKeeffe was charged under Section 9 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act for the unlawful use of a computer, which, on conviction, is punishable by a maximum 10-year sentence.

Two days after his arrest, the IT worker was denied bail in the District Court, and again in June in an appeal to the High Court.

He was also granted legal aid before the 1 July introduction of new flat-fee rates of €520 per case in the District Court by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan.

The case was listed today for directions from the DPP, but they were not available.

Judge Alan Mitchell was informed that the DPP’s office had received the file and it was with a directing officer.

The prosecution sought another adjournment.

Defence solicitor Kate McGhee vigorously opposed that request, arguing that a good enough reason had not been given. She applied for a strike-out, saying this was the fifth occasion the matter was before the District Court.

She said that Minister O’Callaghan’s legal aid reforms envisage that cases should not be in the District Court beyond five days. She pointed out that if she had been operating under the new flat-fee regime, she would now be working on this case for free.

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The changes to the scheme have led to most solicitors withdrawing their services.

McGhee also cited the minister’s comments to an Oireachtas committee that defence lawyers should robustly resist adjournments sought by the State. She added that she was doing just that.

She also took aim at “willy-nilly” adjournments given out by the court and a three-point remand process when cases are delayed, saying they had no legislative basis.

Judge Mitchell refused the application but noted the points raised and recorded that the case was now “peremptory against the State”, meaning progress needed to be made on the next date or it would be struck out.

The accused, who appeared via video-link, was remanded in continuing custody to appear again on 25 August next.

McKeeffe has lived in Ireland for 24 years and changed his name by deed poll.

Reporting restrictions imposed earlier bar journalists from revealing McKeeffe’s Dublin address, the specific government department in which he worked, the overseas country involved in the case, or the information allegedly disclosed.

During McKeeffe’s bail hearing, Detective Sergeant Palmer said the accused had been in his latest position since 2022 and, before that, had been in another government department since 2016.

He remains suspended from work pending the case.

Palmer said the SDU opened an intelligence-led investigation that led to McKeeffe’s arrest as he was about to fly to Turkey.

He had no prior convictions and denies the charges, his bail hearing was told.