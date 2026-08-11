Man (70s) seriously injured following collision between car and truck in Co Louth

A MAN IN his 70s has been seriously injured in a collision between a car and a truck in Co Louth.

The collision happened on the R169 between Dunleer and Collon at around 2.45pm this afternoon.

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The man, who was driving the car, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The male driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the R169 between 2pm and 2.45pm today and who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam or other camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.