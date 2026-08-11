This summer has been an exceptionally hot one in Western Europe. Alamy Stock Photo
Not so fast

Temperatures might hit 29 degrees this week, but that doesn't make it a heatwave

Met Éireann issued a high temperature warning for all of Leinster and Co Tipperary.
8.31pm, 11 Aug 2026
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EVERY TIME TEMPERATURES hit the mid-20s (which is more often these days), we’re quick to cry heatwave.

However, a few warm days cannot technically be categorised as such.

Met Éireann issued a high temperature warning for all of Leinster and Co Tipperary. 

The warning is valid from 6am on Wednesday to 6am on Friday.

The forecaster warned of maximum temperatures above 27 degrees, and minimum nighttime temperatures of over 15 degrees.

Met Éireann meteorologist Linda Hughes says this week’s weather, while nicer than usual, can’t be called a heatwave. 

She told The Journal that temperatures would have to exceed 25 degrees five days in a row to get the label.

“We are going to see temperatures getting above 25 degrees for tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, and up to maybe 28 or 29 degrees in some places,” she said.

However, from Friday, temperatures will start to fall.

The weekend will be much cooler and will bring more showers.

From wildfires in France to sweltering temperatures in Spain to our own intense heat here in Ireland, this summer has been an exceptionally hot one in Western Europe.

This July has tied with July 2024 as the second-warmest July on record globally.

The UK is currently experiencing its fifth heatwave of the year.

“It’s just a very unusual summer,” said Hughes.

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