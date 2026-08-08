Niamh Uí Chléirigh, príomhoide Gaelscoil na Laochra, Biorra.
gaelscoileanna

Tá fás taghta ar an ngaeloideachas in Uíbh Fháilí, cé nach bhfuil gaelcholáiste sa chontae

Tá Gaelscoil na Laochra i mBiorra, Co Uíbh Fháilí ag dul ó neart go neart ón 2015 ar aghaidh.
8.01am, 8 Aug 2026
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(This article is produced by our Gaeltacht team. You can read an English version of this text below) 

TÁ GAELSCOIL NA Laochra i mBiorra, Co Uíbh Fháilí ag dul ó neart go neart ón 2015 ar aghaidh, nuair a osclaíodh a doirse don chéad uair.

Tá fás mór tagtha ar an scoil le linn na tréimhse sin agus tá 49 dalta ar an rolla anois. 

Thóg siad foirgneamh nua i 2024 agus tá súil ag Niamh Uí Chléirigh, príomhoide na scoile, go dtiocfaidh níos mó fás ar an méid daltaí sa scoil sna blianta amach romhainn.

Labhair sí le The Journal faoina buntáistí agus dúshláin a bhaineann le hoideachas trí mheán na Gaeilge lasmuigh den Ghaeltacht, go háirithe nuair nach bhfuil gaelcholáiste sa chontae. 

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GAELSCOIL NA LAOCHRA in Birr, Co Offaly, has gone from strength to strength since 2015, when it first opened its doors.

The school now has 49 pupils, which marks a significant growth over that period.

A new school premises was built in 2024, and the principal, Niamh Uí Chléirigh, hopes the number of students will continue to grow in the years ahead.

She speaks to The Journal about the advantages and challenges of Irish-medium education outside the Gaeltacht, especially when there is not an Irish-language secondary school in the county. 

Tá tacaíocht á fháil ag Beartas Gaeltachta The Journal ón Scéim Tuairiscithe ar Dhaonlathas Áitiúil

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