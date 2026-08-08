RSA voice concern about 'driver distraction' over proposed advertising project in south Dublin

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority has voiced concern about “driver distraction” in relation to proposed outdoor digital advertising units in South Dublin.

South Dublin County Council (SDCC) is currently engaged in public consultation on the digital advertising display units.

The project, developed in partnership with JCDecaux, would see the installation of outdoor advertising display units on SDCC lands at 28 locations.

These would include eight ‘Digipanels’ and 20 ‘Digipoles’.

A Digipanel has an overall height of around 2.5 metres and are typically places in central locations at street-level.

The Digipanels will run for 20 hours each day, only being turned off between 2am and 6am.

Artist's impression of the digipanel SDCC SDCC

Meanwhile, a Digipole is a larger structure measuring around 5.5 metres in height and over three metres in width– these are placed along distributor roads, central medians, grass verges and other locations capable of accommodating larger display structures.

SDCC has said that the project “will support clear and consistent civic communication of Council services and provide appropriate commercial advertising, contributing to the sustainability and value of the network”.

Public consultation opened on 1 July and will close at midnight on 12 August.

The RSA submitted an observation on the project yesterday and voiced concern over “driver distraction”.

It said that driver distraction occurs when “attention is diverted away from the activities needed for safe driving to a competing activity”.

The RSA added: “International research evidence indicates that roadside advertising, typically designed to be conspicuous and attract attention, can negatively impact driver behaviour.

“In particular, digital and dynamic roadside billboards (such as those referenced in this consultation) can generate longer gaze durations and more frequent fixation compared to static billboard displays.”

The RSA pointed to research which shows that this can result in higher rates of lane deviation, delayed detection of hazards and less driving stability.

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It also noted research that shows younger and less experienced drivers are more at risk of distraction from digital billboards.

The RSA called for an assessment of the potential for driver distraction and crash risk at the proposed sites.

“This is of particular importance in areas frequented by vulnerable road users (e.g., pedestrians, cyclists, e-scooter users etc.) and at more complex traffic areas, such as junctions,” said the RSA in its observation.

It also called for “post-installation monitoring for collisions and near misses in the vicinity of the display units”.

The RSA noted that road deaths in Ireland have increased in recent years, including an increase in deaths amongst vulnerable road users in 2025.

“It is vital that every effort is taken to reduce distraction risk, deaths and injuries on our roads,” said the RSA.

‘Distraction machines’

Elsewhere, an observation was submitted by People Before Profit councillors Jess Spear and Kay Keane, alongside TD Paul Murphy.

They object to the proposal in its “entirety” and have called for it to be withdrawn.

They also pointed to driver distraction concerns and added: “At a time of rising road deaths, the Council should not be installing distraction machines at junctions and crossings for profit.”

Meanwhile, they said the proposal would add to “street clutter” on “footpaths already clogged with bollards, bins, planters, poles and bicycle stands” and that “wheelchair users, people with buggies and people with visual impairments will bear the cost”.

The People Before Profit reps also hit out at the “privatisation of public space” and claim that “just 20% of screen time reserved for ‘civic messages’”.

“The purpose of this scheme is to turn public space into private advertising.”

The observation also voices concern over carbon emissions and light pollution, as well as concerns over what type of advertising the screens will carry.

Elsewhere, the observation describes the proposal as a “flawed process” and notes that SDCC signed a 15-year contract with JCDecaux in February.

“Signing a contract for a scheme that the elected members can still vote down turns this consultation into a box-ticking exercise and puts unacceptable pressure on the planning process.

“The Council is at once the developer, the planning authority and the financial beneficiary. This is no way to make a planning decision.”