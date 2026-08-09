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Salmonella

FSAI recalls over 40 loose salad and prepacked products from Dunnes Stores over Salmonella risk

The FSAI has also recalled seed mix from SuperValu and Gem Pack sesame seeds.
8.08am, 9 Aug 2026
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THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled over 40 batches of loose salad and prepacked products from Dunnes Stores due to the presence of Salmonella.

The FSAI has also recalled batches of Gem sesame seeds and SuperValu seed mix due to a Salmonella risk.

Retailers are required to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale, while consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning with symptoms that include diarrhoea, cramps, vomiting and fever.

The FSAI has recalled some 43 Baxter & Greene products which contain sesame seeds from Dunnes Stores due to the presence of Salmonella.

The items include prepacked products, salad bar products, and some salad bar products that are only available in certain stores in Co Dublin.

A full list of the recalled items can be seen below:

Prepacked products

prepacked Recalled prepacked items FSAI FSAI

Salad bar products

salad bar Recalled salad bar items FSAI FSAI

Salad bar products: Ilac and St. Stephens Green Only

ilac FSAI FSAI

Salad bar products: Cornelscourt Only

salad bar cornelscourt FSAI FSAI

The FSAI has also recalled seed mix from SuperValu.

The 200g pack of SuperValu Seed Mix has been recalled.

SuperValu-Seed-Mix Image of the recalled SuperValu Seed Mix FSAI FSAI

The batch code is 163 and 166, with the best before date of May 2027; and batch code 191, with the best before date of June 2027.

Meanwhile, the FSAI has recalled certain batched of Gem Pack sesame seeds products.

Gem-Pack-Products Recalled Gem Pack products FSAI FSAI

The list of implicated batches can be seen below.

gem pack Recalled batches of Gem Pack products FSAI FSAI

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The illness usually lasts between four and seven days, and the resulting diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

At the onset of symptoms, people suffering from Salmonella poisoning should visit a doctor who may ask for a stool sample and about the products you have eaten.

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