GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

Recall

1. The FSAI has recalled over 40 batches of loose salad and prepacked products from Dunnes Stores due to the presence of Salmonella, as well as batches of Gem sesame seeds and SuperValu seed mix.

Hot weather

2. Last month was Ireland’s driest July on record – and looking around, you’d know it. You can see how the Irish landscape changed during the drought through these satellite images.

Strait of Hormuz

3. Iran set preconditions on Saturday for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, including compensation for war damages, complicating a potential deal to open the waterway essential to the world economy.

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Daniel Kinahan

4. Daniel Kinahan is set to be extradited to Ireland today. It is expected that the alleged crime boss will be brought to the Special Criminal Court in Dublin to face charges.

Colombia

5. Two bombing attacks in different parts of Colombia on Saturday marked the first day in office for new President Abelardo de la Espriella, leaving at least one police officer dead and several wounded.

Gaza

6. For one Palestinian family, the expansion of Israel’s military buffer zone has brought displacement and the worry that they may never be able to return home.

Trump trip

7. Donald Trump’s 2019 visit was an awkward meeting at Shannon Airport. Will September’s bilateral be any better?

Streaming

8. How many Spotify streams would a musician need to make the minimum wage in Ireland? The question is related, as all things in the universe are, to Mayo winning the All-Ireland.

Solar eclipse

9. An exceptionally rare celestial event will be visible across Ireland on 12 August: a near-total eclipse of the sun. Here’s what you need to know.