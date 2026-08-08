Do you use a reusable coffee cup?

THE JOURNAL HAS reported that a coalition of service stations, fast food restaurants, café chains and shops is lobbying hard against the latest government plans for a levy on disposable cups.

Ireland discards around 22,000 disposable takeaway cups every hour, and disposable cups are typically made from paper with a plastic coating and therefore difficult to recycle.

The aim of taxing them would be to drive behavioural change by consumers, who would be incentivised to bring their own reusable cup, or sit in to have a tea or coffee.

In today’s poll, we want to know: Do you currently use a reusable cup when you’re out and about?

