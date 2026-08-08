Temperatures to hit 25C today, with warmer and drier weather forecast next week

THE SUN IS shining today with temperatures expected to reach 25C in some parts of the country.

It is likely to continue generally warm and dry across Leinster and Munster this afternoon and evening with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

However, it will be cooler and cloudier across Connacht and Ulster with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle and with some heavier bursts possible too.

The highest temperatures will be between 17 and 25C, coolest in the northwest and west and warmest in the midlands and east, with a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Tonight will be mild and humid, with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle forecast across the northern and western counties. Those further south and in the southern counties can expect drier conditions, with many counties remaining fully dry.

Lowest temperatures will be 13 to 16C.

Sunday

Tomorrow will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the north and west in the morning.

This will gradually sink southeastwards through the afternoon and evening, becoming patchier, and drier conditions will follow.

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Highest temperatures ranging from a cool 16C in the northwest to a warm 25C in the southeast, with a light to moderate west to southwest breeze.

What about the week ahead?

Met Éireann has said that “warm or very warm” weather will develop widely in the coming days, developing widely as continental air moves in across the country.

It will be dry at first with some showery rain occurring midweek.

Monday will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunshine, which will be warmest across Munster and Leinster, and top temperatures of 17 to 24C in just light westerly breezes

Tuesday will be warmer with long spells of summer sunshine. Top temperatures of 22 to 26C in just light southeast breezes.

Wednesday will be very warm and humid in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

A mix of cloud and sunshine will occur through the day with some showery outbreaks of rain gradually moving in from the Atlantic.

However, some east and southeast areas will stay fully dry with top temperatures of 22 to 28C, warmest in Leinster.

During Thursday and Friday, the weather will remain rather warm for southern and eastern areas, but it will turn fresher elsewhere. A fair amount of dry weather is expected with just isolated showers.