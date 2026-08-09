Daniel Kinahan appears in Dublin court charged with leading an organised crime group

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LAST UPDATE | 4 hrs ago
DANIEL KINAHAN HAS appeared in the Special Criminal Court charged with directing a crime group.
Kinahan arrived in Ireland on Sunday evening, having been extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was flown to Casement Aerodrome on board the government jet, the Dassault Falcon 6X.
Heavy security surrounded the Irish Air Corps base and the Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin. He was charged in court with a single count of directing an organised crime group between 2015 and 2017.
Kinahan spoke during the hearing and said that he was unable to get legal representation as he was “taken and isolated” by gardaí in Dubai and was unable to contact his family members to organise a solicitor.
He was wearing a black hoodie, black rimmed glasses and had a grey beard.
Detective Sergeant Colin Davidson gave evidence of arresting Kinahan at Casement Aerodrome at 6.49pm.
He said he explained in simple language what was happening, and he told the court that Kinahan understood what was said.
Later, Davidson said, he met Kinahan in the precincts of the Courts of Criminal Justice and charged him with the single offence of Directing the activities of a Criminal Organisation, contrary to section 71A of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.
The alleged offence covers dates between 18 October 2015 and 6 April 2017.
Davidson did not say that Kinahan made any reply after the charge was read to him.
Fiona Downes, State solicitor, made an application to the court to have Kinahan remanded in custody to appear again before the Special Criminal Court on 5 October.
Judge McGrath explained this to the accused, and Kinahan responded that he understood.
The judge told him that in his interests he should contact lawyers to deal with his case.
Kinahan responded: “I understand everything, thank you, your honour.”
Downes made another application for an electronic recording of tonight’s proceedings to be provided to the State for legal representatives.
The judge granted this and asked Kinahan if he would like to appear on video link or in person on 5 October, to which the accused responded that he was not ready to decide.
The judge said that he could inform the prison governor of his decision before the date of his next appearance.
The judge said to Kinahan that, as it is the Special Criminal Court, he would have to make an application for bail at the High Court.
Kinahan responded: “I understand, but we know I won’t be getting bail.”
A large number of people gathered on Parkgate Street and Infirmary Road to watch the convoy of blacked-out garda vehicles arriving and departing from the court.
The courtroom was full of media and members of the public for the 14-minute hearing.
The three-judge non-jury court was presided over by Patrick McGrath, Fiona Lydon and Sarah Berkeley.
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