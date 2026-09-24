Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

Brothers

Brothers on Apple TV

Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson play fictionalised versions of themselves in this film. They’re friends for a long time when Woody and family head to Matthew’s ranch for a break. But their getaway turns complicated when Matthew’s mother reveals that they might actually be brothers…

Streaming on Apple TV.

Unabomber

Philippe Bosse Philippe Bosse

This is based on the true story of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, with actor Jacob Tremblay (Room) playing him as he turns from a teen Harvard prodigy into a criminal. We watch as he is subjected to psychological experiments by Professor Henry Murray (Russell Crowe), and as an FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley) leads the manhunt for Kaczynski after his mail bombing campaign.

Streaming on Netflix.

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The Real Rooneys

Wayne and Coleen Rooney Kerry Spicer Kerry Spicer

Wayne and Coleen Rooney let us into their world during a year when Wayne steps away from football management and Coleen’s career reaches new heights. We watch as they talk about raising their four sons, encourage the eldest, Kai, on his own footballing career, deal with big family and career moments and go travelling.

Streaming on Disney+.

American Horror Story

It’s the return of American Horror Story for the thirteenth season. Also returning are characters including Constance Langdon, Cordelia Goode, Madison Montgomery, Marie Laveau, Rubber Man, Twisty the Clown, and Kai Anderson. We know what to expect across the 13 half-hour episodes: lots of scares, creepy characters, and enough horror to shake a severed finger at.

Streaming on Disney+.

4 Blocks Zero

4 Blocks Zero

This eight-episode series is set in 90s Berlin and is the prequel to the award-winning German Max Original series 4 Blocks, about the leader of a drug cartel and his family. In this prequel we learn more about the Hamady family, who fled Lebanon seeking a better life in Germany. We learn how the release of a family member from prison drew the family’s father into the criminal world.

Streaming on HBO Max.