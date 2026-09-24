A cyclist (80s) has died after a crash in Galway on Monday

A CYCLIST HAS died following a crash in Co Galway on Monday.

The man in his 80s was cycling along the R341 Ballyconneely Road in Clifden, Co Galway on Monday 21 September when the crash involving his bike and a car happened.

The crash happened at approximately 2.40pm.

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The man was brought to University Hospital Galway for treatment of serious injuries but was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

They’re asking anyone who was travelling along the road between 2.15pm and 3pm and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Clifden Garda Station on 095 22500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.