Eir to begin 3G switch-off on 1 October, with Donegal first to lose network

TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY EIR is to begin retiring its third-generation (3G) mobile network from 1 October.

Donegal will be the first county to be affected by the switch-off, followed by all other counties on a phased basis.

The change will cause a loss of internet and impact signal for any device dependent on the 3G network.

3G was launched in the early 2000s and most newer devices now operate on the more modern 4G or 5G services, so older devices are most likely to be impacted by the change.

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Eir said: “the planned switch-off is part of Eir’s ongoing mobile network evolution, supporting the continued development and enhancement of its 4G and 5G services.”

The company said the change will have “no impact on the vast majority” of customers, who already use and enjoy enhanced 4G and 5G services.

It said customers who currently use 3G-only services have all been contacted directly with guidance on the steps to upgrade networks.

“Actions taken by these customers included updating device settings, a free SIM card replacement, or moving to a compatible device,” the company said.

“All calls and texts will continue working as normal for all Eir customers after October, and for 3G-only customers, taking the recommended steps will ensure continued access to high-speed mobile data services.”

Fergal McCann, chief technology officer at Eir, said: “Retiring 3G will help us focus our network investment on newer technologies that are delivering the best experience for customers today.”